There is still time to enter !

Join your fellow writers and enter your piece today before the September 15 deadline. The theme is Liberation which must be used for every entry in Flash/Short Fiction, up to 1,500 words; Poetry, up to 40 lines; and Creative Non-Fiction, up to 1,500 words.

First ($500), second ($250) and third ($100) prizes in each category.

Entries are due by September 15th). The fee to enter is $15.

For guidelines and submission click here.