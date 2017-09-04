Information Press

33rd Coastal Clean Up – Sept 16

Help clean up the coast by volunteering for the 33rd Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon .   Choose among 30 different sites – both coastal and inland waters. Contact the Environmental Center of SLO (ECOSLO) the supervisors of the annual Coastal Cleanup to get involved.

Participants are encouraged to bring grocery bags for reuse, a bucket, and gloves. Cleanup sites will have some bags and gloves available. Close-toed shoes are recommended. Remember to bring your reusable water bottle.

Volunteers will pick up debris and track what they find with the provided data cards. Children will enjoy educational information at many of the volunteer check-in tables. The day will show children what they can do to eliminate trash and conserve the environment.

Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time online at ecoslo.org/coastal-cleanup-day or show up at one of the locations before 9 a.m. to sign up. Upon arriving at your area head to the site captain’s table to check in for supplies and a data card.

The international cleanup is held the third Saturday in September every year.

For info call: 805-544-1777

 

