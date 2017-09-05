Information Press



Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Atascadero Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop on Sept. 15



 

Coffee with a Cop will take place on September 15th, starting at 8 am at Malibu Brew at 6490 El Camino Real. Officers from the Atascadero Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community topics, build relationships, ask questions and drink coffee. 

 Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Atascadero’s neighborhoods. The majority of law enforcement contact with the public happens during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down the barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

 “We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Police Chief Jerel Haley. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

 Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

 This program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. All community members are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Sergeant Caleb Davis at (805) 470-3250 or cdavis@atascadero.org.

