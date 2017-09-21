City Farm SLO Announces its 1st Fall Harvest Festival

Celebrate the season with family and friends on Sunday, October 8 at City Farm SLO’s 1st Annual Fall Harvest Festival at the Calle Joaquin Agricultural Reserve, 1221 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. From 1 to 5 p.m. experience a fun, interactive afternoon between farmers and the public, especially children and see the results of the activity that has been taking place at the farm, located along Hwy 101 between Madonna Rd and Los Osos Valley Rd exits, for the last month.

Tour the farm, meet the farmers, and take part in planting and harvesting activities. Celebrate the opening of the “Pergola”, the new onsite learning center. Highlights of the day include a farmers market, cooking demos with Jerrod Cerniglia, Pacific Wildlife Care rescues, yoga with Terry Hooker, hayrides and music by the Albert Jr. Band. Meet organizations who share a commitment to local sustainable urban agriculture: Solar Cookers, Seed Saver Exchange, Slow Money SLO, Empower SLO, and Glean SLO to name a few.

After three years of managing agricultural and educational activities on the 19 acre Calle Joaquin Agricultural Reserve, Central Coast Grown invites the community to learn more about City Farm SLO, its daily operations, the programs that take place there, the affect it is having on the community and how you can get involved.

Children are free. A recommended donation of $5 per adult will be appreciated. The first 250 adult donors will receive a bag to carry their purchases of fresh produce and juices.

Funds raised at the festival will enable Central Coast Grown to continue staffing its onsite educational programs which include:

The City Farm School Project, a year-long class at Pacific Beach Continuation High School provides academic credit and hands-on instruction in agricultural activities, food preparation, nutrition, and food system issues

The Horticultural Therapy Project for the PREPARE program provides twice-weekly sessions of farm and garden activities onsite for developmentally disabled young adults

The projects of Our Global Family: weekend farming experiences for elementary school age children and their families and “Farm Girls Summer Camp.”

And this year, just preceding the Festival, on October 6 and 7, City Farm will welcome 100 statewide attendees at the GEE (Growing Edible Education) Symposium hosted by the SLO County Office of Education and the SLO County Food System Coalition.

The Calle Joaquin Agricultural Reserve was created by the City in 1994 in accordance with SLO residents’ goal to maintain our heritage by preserving some exceptionally fertile farmland within City limits for the public benefit. The property is owned by the City of SLO and managed by CCG. It is located along and easily visible along Highway 101 between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads at 1221 Calle Joaquin.

Sponsors of the Fall Harvest Festival include San Luis Ranch, Pacific Energy Company, Central Coast Family Magazine, New Times, City of San Luis Obispo, Slow Money SLO, Empower SLO and Glean SLO.

For more info visit the central coast grown website.