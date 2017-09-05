What is the Fall Season All About?

“To drop or come down freely under the influence of gravity”

If we take a look at it by month, we see that October is about Facing your fears. Halloween brings spooky things jumping out of the dark to scare us….or not. October is like the Moon card in Tarot decks. The Moon card teaches us to face the things that have been buried in our subconscious but that are now surfacing for us to deal with them. Another warning with the moon card is that when the moon is out, it is nighttime and usually pretty dark. There are things that are hidden from us, so it is a good time to be very cautious in making decisions. However, if we tune into our intuition, we will find the guidance to calm our fears. Fall is a great time for meditation. It is a time for going within and examining our lives.

November is about giving thanks for the abundance in our lives. Fall crops are being harvested and winter is just around the corner, so it is time to gather the crops and store them for the future. But when we see how much abundance we have in our lives, we feel a generosity and an urge to share with others who are less fortunate. Donating to food banks and homeless shelters come to mind as ways to thank the Universe for the blessings of our life. Thankfulness is not just celebrating the things that we have, but it is appreciating the opportunities we are given to help others.

December is about giving freely to others. Most people are joyful at being able to give and receive gifts from family and friends. As I age, it is clear to me that the joy of the holidays is being with family and friends and helping those less fortunate. I do not even want to receive gifts. The gifts that I love to give are often anonymous such as donations to charities. I also love to give things to people all year long. Giving a stone to a child who has no money but really wants that stone or giving a piece of rose quartz to someone dealing with cancer is something I can do all year long and enjoy the pleasure it brings to others.

We can also “all away”, “fall back”, “fall behind”, “fall apart” or “fall in love”. I am choosing the latter one!!