Alastair Greene Band Plays SLO Blues Show Oct. 28

On Saturday, October 28, the San Luis Obispo Blues Society will present the Alastair Greene Band at the SLO Vets Hall, 801 Grand Avenue. The show opens at 8:00 pm with Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys. This is the Halloween show, costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes, blues CDs, show passes, and Blues Society clothing will be given during the costume contest at the 9 pm break.

Admission for Blues Society members is $20; general public $25. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Boo Boo Records and Cheap Thrills in San Luis Obispo. 21 and over please.

The Blues Society is a nonprofit organization. Volunteers produce and staff each concert. Tasks include venue set up, ticket sales, serving drinks or clean up after the show. Volunteers get free admission to the show and two drink tickets. To volunteer call (805) 541-7930; someone will return your call.

Alastair Greene Band

Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Alastair Greene has been a mainstay of the Southern California music scene for over two decades. His combination of blues, southern rock, and jam band sensibilities has been entertaining audiences around the country, with recent performances at the Chicago Blues Festival and the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas. Although the Alastair Greene Band was formed in 1997, Alastair continued to perform with the Alan Parsons Live Project, Mitch Kashmar, Franck Goldwasser, Shari Puorto and a host of other Southern California bands. Alastair recently plunged headfirst into a full-time solo career in 2017, stepping down after seven years touring the world as the guitarist for rock legend Alan Parsons.

Alastair was born in Santa Barbara and was inspired to pursue music as a career by his grandfather, the late Chico Alvarez, who played trumpet as a member of the Stan Kenton Band in the ’40s and ’50s. Growing up, Alastair took piano and saxophone lessons before discovering the guitar in high school. He received a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and then returned to southern California to begin playing with blues and rock bands in the early 90s.

Alastair is best known for his blues-based, soulful, and melodic guitar playing. He has recorded six of his own CDs and has appeared on many independent CD releases ranging from blues to southern rock. Alastair’s blues and rock CDs include Walking In Circles (2009), Through The Rain (LeRoi Records, 2011), and Trouble At Your Door (Eclecto Groove Records, 2014). His latest record, Dream Train, is to be released on October 20th on Rip Cat Record. Dream Train includes his touring band (Jim Rankin on bass and Austin Beede on drums) and features guest performances by Walter Trout, Debbie Davies, Mike Zito, Mike Finnigan, and Dennis Gruenling. The songs on Dream Train range from the hard driving blues rock of the title track, to the sensitive Curtis Mayfield tinged instrumental “Iowa”, to the boogie blues of “Big Bad Wolf”, to the traditional blues shuffle of “Daredevil”.

Catalina Eddy and The Blue Keys

Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys are a formidable aggregation of seasoned Central California musicians who deliver a wild brew of Delta and Chicago Blues, Roots Rock and Soul. They offer a strong core of original tunes supported by a great assortment of classics from the likes of Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding and Willie Dixon.

The Blue Keys are led by Ted Waterhouse (AKA Catalina Eddy) on Deep Delta bottleneck and standard electric guitars and lead vocals, and co-fronted by the remarkable vocalist Karen Wilkins and super hot blues harmonica player and singer Johnny Johnson. The band features Chris Anderson on killer piano, Hammond organ and accordion with Bruce Willard and Brett Borba keeping a rock solid groove on bass and drums. Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys will deliver a cookin’ show that never fails to tear the house down.

# # #