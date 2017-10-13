Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer
Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Quick flash for our customers: order levitra online uk with no rx when you need generic levitra and get fast shipping within scotland. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Our tip- pharmacists advice to get viagra singapore online cheap.

Artist Call for the Under $200 Art Show

By

The ARTery has announced the Under $200 Art Show” is back. The show is open to all ages, all experience levels and each person may enter one or two pieces until the store, located at 5890 Traffic Way in Atascadero, runs out of room. The deadline for the show is Nov 12. 

With a few exceptions, whatever is submitted to this unjuried show is in. Exceptions include: no reproduction prints (photos OK),  nothing obscene (ask if you are not sure), nothing dangerous, and nothing extremely big (ask what this means). The Artery reserves the right to reject art for any reason.
There is no fee to enter. The artist gets 60%. Art must be hangable (a hanging wire is strongly preferred. One can be installed for $5) or free standing. If art could get damaged by sun exposure, please let us know.
The Opening Reception will take place on Friday, December 1, 2017.  All artist are requested to attend the reception and bring friends, family, and co-workers  Artist are welcome to bring food and drinks, but it is not required.

Super important, all art must be picked up by January 20, 2018. Artist will be charged $1 per day storage fee for up to 30 days. On February 20, 2018, all abandoned art will be forfeited.
If you have questions email:  the1artery@gmail or call  (805) 464-0533.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular