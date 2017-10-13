Artist Call for the Under $200 Art Show

The ARTery has announced the “Under $200 Art Show” is back. The show is open to all ages, all experience levels and each person may enter one or two pieces until the store, located at 5890 Traffic Way in Atascadero, runs out of room. The deadline for the show is Nov 12.

With a few exceptions, whatever is submitted to this unjuried show is in. Exceptions include: no reproduction prints (photos OK), nothing obscene (ask if you are not sure), nothing dangerous, and nothing extremely big (ask what this means). The Artery reserves the right to reject art for any reason.

There is no fee to enter. The artist gets 60%. Art must be hangable (a hanging wire is strongly preferred. One can be installed for $5) or free standing. If art could get damaged by sun exposure, please let us know.

The Opening Reception will take place on Friday, December 1, 2017. All artist are requested to attend the reception and bring friends, family, and co-workers Artist are welcome to bring food and drinks, but it is not required.

Super important, all art must be picked up by January 20, 2018. Artist will be charged $1 per day storage fee for up to 30 days. On February 20, 2018, all abandoned art will be forfeited.

If you have questions email: the1artery@gmail or call (805) 464-0533.