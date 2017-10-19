Information Press

Harris Statement on Passage of the Republican Budget

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, issued the following statement 10/19/17 on the passage of the FY2018 Budget Resolution:

“Americans deserve a budget that prioritizes the core functions and responsibilities of government: public health, public education, and public safety. This budget does none of those things, hurts the most vulnerable among us, and fails to strengthen the middle class. It’s a budget that cuts Medicaid and Medicare by $1.5 trillion in order to provide a nearly $2 trillion tax break to the top 1% that will drive up our country’s deficit. That’s not what the American people want or deserve.

“In addition to cuts to programs that ensure basic access to health care, this budget fails to make enough critical investments in areas where we need it the most:  jobs, education, housing, reforming the criminal justice system and fixing our nation’s failing infrastructure.

“While I am pleased this budget includes my bipartisan amendment to establish funding for workforce development programs, I simply cannot support a budget that does not reflect the priorities or values of America.”

