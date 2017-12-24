Information Press

New Tax Law prohibits Early Payment of 2018-19 Property Taxes

By

San Luis Obispo County Tax Collector cannot accept payments for 2018-19 property taxes in advance

Because of the recent Federal Tax Reform legislation, many San Luis Obispo County residents are attempting to make advance payments of next year’s annual property taxes (for Fiscal Year 2018-19), hoping to take deductions for calendar year 2017 federal and State income taxes. The Tax Collector is unable to accept such payments.
The 2018-19 Annual Secured Property Tax Bills are not available to pay until their regular issuance date in late September or early October of 2018. The Tax Collector is unable to accept payments before the bills are issued.
However, payments for the second installment of fiscal year 2017-18 annual property taxes may be made at any time. The second installment is due on February 1, and delinquent on April 10.

