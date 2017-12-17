Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Big note for our friends: purchase viagra tablets uk without a prescription when you demand generic viagra and get handy shipping within london. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Advice- MD's advice to buy kamagra singapore online cheap.

Atascadero Chamber Board announces next President & CEO

By

Dec. 18, 2018 – The Atascadero Chamber Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Derek Kirk as the organization’s new President & CEO. Kirk will join the organization on January 8. He succeeds Linda Hendy who, after seven years with Atascadero and twenty-one years working for three Chamber of Commerce, announced her retirement from the Chamber Industry to open her own small business.

“I am honored that the Board of Directors has selected me to lead this organization into the future. The future of Atascadero is bright, and I look forward to ensuring the Chamber is serving the business community to the best of our ability” said Kirk

With more than seven years in the chamber of commerce industry, Kirk is no newcomer to representing local business communities. He joins the team in Atascadero from his most recent role as Director of Community & Government Relations for the North Orange County Chamber (NOCC) in Fullerton, CA. NOCC is the largest business organization in the region and has over 2,500 business members. In North Orange County, Kirk was responsible for the development of the organization’s advocacy and workforce development programs. He also played a vital role in the recent development of the organization’s 15-year strategic plan.

Early in his career, Kirk began working for the Porterville Chamber of Commerce in California’s Central Valley and became passionate about engaging local members in purposeful conversations around local economic success. Since that time, he has worked at and volunteered at a number of chambers across southern California.

Chairman of the Atascadero Chamber, Dr. Ryan McGaughey said “We are thrilled to have Derek joining us in Atascadero and look forward to his leadership in the years to come. The chamber is a vibrant organization with its hands on the pulse of the community. Derek is the type of leader we need to keep us moving forward”.

Members of the chamber and the community will have an opportunity to meet Kirk at the chamber’s annual Installation Dinner on January 27, at the SpringHills Suites by Marriott.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular