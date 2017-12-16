Central Coast Deportation: Mother of Three

Women’s March of SLO organizers are in direct contact with this mother and have verified this story. Public support is needed. No mother is illegal.

Neofita, mother of three from Grover Beach, has been told by ICE she will be deported on 1/3/2018 for being in the United States undocumented. She has committed no crime except being here, the country of her children, without documentation. Her youngest daughter is 16 years old, a talented cheerleader, on track to attend college. Her son is a 19 year old college student, and her eldest is employed as a nurse. Her husband is not available to care for their children.

For the three children raised on the Central Coast, the prospect of losing their mother is devastating. Neofita is a caring mother, an active church member, a dedicated Sunday School teacher, and simply wants to provide for her family. If she is deported, her children will have no parent to care for them. They will be reliant upon one another financially and emotionally and will very likely lose their home, as they will be unable to afford their mortgage.

Legal options have been exhausted. What is left, is to beg our local Santa Maria ICE office to not rip this mother from her children.

Please call, email, or send a postcard to ICE to let them know you stand with Neofita of Grover Beach, CA. Ask them to let this mother stay and to please not rip her away from her children. Urge them to allow her the ability to remain in the United States to care for her children and continue to be a part of our working community.

We are only sharing Neofita’s first name to protect the identity of her children. However, her name is unique enough that it will be recognizable to the Santa Maria ICE office.

Please keep all communications with ICE respectful. Kindness, honesty, and solidarity are the only tools left. Beg ICE to Let This Central Coast Mother Stay. #NoMotherIsIllegal

Santa Maria ICE Office 9hone: 805-346-1867 (press 0# to reach operator / leave message)

Santa Maria ICE email: LosAngeles.Outreach@ice .dhs.gov

Santa Maria ICE Mailing Address: 740 W. Century Street, Santa Maria, CA 93455