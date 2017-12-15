How Will the Tax Bill Effect You?

According to Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform, as of October 18, 2017, the U.S. National Debt stood at $20.3 trillion, the highest it has ever been since the end of World War II.

If we continue on our current path, our crushing debt burden will cause a higher cost of living, contribute to slower wage growth, and pose a risk to our national security. Fiscally responsible tax reform should not add to our record-high national debt.

The mission of Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform is to remind lawmakers of the promises they’ve made to voters about the national debt and hold them to their commitments.