Mark the date and get your tickets now. The 25th annual Avila Beach Blues Festival lineup will feature Huey Lewis & the News, the Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson and Shemekia Copeland on Sunday, May 27th at California’s Premier Beachfront Concert Venue at the Avila Beach Resort. Gates open at noon; the show will start at 2pm.

This is the 25th year for what has been a landmark Central Coast event, the Avila Beach Blues Festival. The biggest and longest running blues festival on the Central Coast will continue its tradition of bringing top name entertainment against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. This is the party that kicks off the outdoor concert season! Otter Productions is very excited to be able to bring Huey Lewis & The News to Avila Beach for the first time and as headliners to the festival.

Returning to the Avila Resort stage, in the middle slot, after 13 years will be The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson… The show will open at 2pm with a festival favorite, Shemekia Copeland.

This afternoon concert, set against the back drop of the Pacific ocean, will go on until sunset. Gates open at noon and the show starts at 2pm. Seating includes: VIP, Beach Club Balcony, reserved theater-style and table seating and General Admission Lawn. In the style of any great outdoor venue, you will be able to enjoy your favorite libation (adult beverages and premium beer and wine will be available for sale), snack (upgraded concert snacks available for purchase), under the afternoon sky with the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Advance Reserved ($75 – $110) and General Admission ($55) tickets are available at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo and on-line at www.otterproductionsinc.com. This show is for all ages. Age 7 and under are admitted free in Lawn Seating only when accompanied by paid adult; one child per one paid adult. Rain or Shine. Please no outside food or beverages. No pets. No umbrellas. Low-backed lawn chairs (2’ maximum back height) and blankets allowed in Lawn Seating only. No high-backed chairs will be allowed in venue. Paid parking available on-site.