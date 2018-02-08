Judge Mike Cummins launches bid for District Attorney this Saturday in SLO

Public is invited to kick-off rally, February 10, 5-7 p.m.

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Judge Mike Cummins will kick off his campaign for San Luis Obispo County District Attorney on Saturday, Feb. 10 , with a rally at 7 Sisters Brewing Company.

Festivities run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the brew house, located at 181 Tank Farm Road, Suite 110, in San Luis Obispo. For details, please visit the “Judge Mike for DA” Facebook page.

Cummins, a former longtime prosecutor and Superior Court judge, is taking on incumbent DA Dan Dow, whose first term has been marred by controversy surrounding multiple jailhouse deaths.

In particular, Dow has failed to investigate the January 2017 death of Andrew Holland, 36, found dead at County Jail shortly after spending more than 48 hours strapped to a restraining chair.

“So we’re clear, our District Attorney’s Office is staffed with the most highly qualified and hardest working deputy prosecutors in the state,” Cummins says.

“The problems which need fixing didn’t originate with them. Rather, they stem from the current DA’s proven lack of interest in engaging the important, day-to-day affairs of the office. Most alarming is his obvious inability to make the right decisions upon which the safety of our citizens depends, based upon his remarkable lack of trial experience (only one felony jury trial in his entire career).”

Voting by mail begins May 7 for the June 5 primary election.

“The people of San Luis Obispo County desperately need, and have been paying for, a full-time, professional District Attorney, not a full-time professional politician,” says Cummins.