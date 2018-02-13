Must See … “Atomic Homefront”

“Atomic Homefront” is available on HBO until early March.

Recommended by Mothers for Peace

The must see documentary “Atomic Homefront” is about the oldest nuclear weapons wastes of the Atomic Age, from the Manhattan Project in the early 1940s, and the St. Louis, Missouri community’s response to living amidst such risks.

It premiered on HBO Feb. 12 and will be available until early March, compliments of HBO!)”

The Belgian Congo uranium ore radioactive wastes were illegally dumped at West Lake Landfill in the early 1970s. Located in the Missouri River floodplain, radioactive contaminants have leaked out of West Lake Landfill for decades, flowing with wind and water into surrounding neighborhoods (as documented by Beyond Nuclear board member Lucas Hixson et al. in a scientific journal), putting residents’ health at very dire risk. An underground fire, smoldering for years in an immediately adjacent municipal garbage dump, is now burning within hundreds of feet of the radioactive wastes, and has dramatically exacerbated concerns.

The moving film provides valuable insights for similar grassroots struggles of resistance against numerous other radioactive waste dumps and contaminated sites, from one side of the continent to the other.

From the Producer: ATOMIC HOMEFRONT reveals St. Louis, Missouri’s atomic past as a uranium processing center for the Atomic bomb and the governmental and corporate negligence that lead to the illegal dumping of Manhattan Project radioactive waste throughout North County neighborhoods. Our film is a case study of how citizens are confronting state and federal agencies for the truth about the extent of the contamination and are fighting to keep their families safe.