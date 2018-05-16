Don’t Miss the Central Coast’s Premier Garden Party

Stroll through the lovely gardens of the Historic Chapman Estate at the 31st annual Afternoon of Epicurean Delights, on Sunday, June 3rd from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Marvel at the panoramic ocean views and lounge poolside, while tasting a wide array of delicious foods and beverages. Guests will be entertained by live music performed by local musicians. Participate in one of the best silent auctions of the central coast featuring local art and photography, handcrafted jewelry, premium and reserve wines, get-away weekends, gift baskets, and much, much more. Retired Director of Grants and Programs for The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and longtime supporter of Health & Prevention programs, Janice Fong Wolf, will be emcee at the main stage this year.

Some of the renowned and award winning vendors are: Marisol at the Cliffs, Splash Café, Fromagerie Sophie, Black Horse Espresso & Bakery, Gerald’s Olde Tyme Chocolates, De Palo and Sons, Firestone Walker Brewery, Claiborne & Churchill Vintners, Cracked Crab, Wolff Vineyards and Jack Creek Cellars.

Musicians this year are: The Paisanos Band, The Crisptones, The Ragged Jubilee, The Hot Club of SLO, Spike Burr and Matt Cross.

Tickets for Afternoon of Epicurean Delights are $125.00 and available online at aed.capslo.org, or directly from the Community Action Partnership Health & Prevention Division office at (805) 544-2498. Tickets can also be purchased at the San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande/Grover Beach & Pismo Chambers of Commerce and Crushed Grape in San Luis Obispo.

To reduce the impact on the Shell Beach neighborhood, attendees need to park at Shell Beach Elementary School or Pismo Beach City Hall and ride the complimentary shuttles to the event.

This extraordinary event supports the Community Action Partnership Health & Prevention Division, which provides invaluable medical, educational and advocacy services for thousands of families, women, men and youth throughout San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara Counties.

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County is a nonprofit agency that focuses on helping people and changing lives by serving more than 40,000 people annually. We are committed to fighting poverty by empowering individuals and families to achieve economic self–sufficiency and self–determination through a comprehensive array of community–based programs.