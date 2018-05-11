Information Press

NatureFest – Rediscovering the Outdoors

By

With spring in the air thoughts of picnics, gardening, or going for a walk may cross your mind. How much time will you actually spend outdoors this year? Or is it more likely you’ll get distracted by an electronic device? How many children prefer playing an electronic game over a hike?

Founder of the New Nature Movement, Richard Louv, says in his book, Last Child in the Woods: Saving our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorders, our society has become “nature deficient” and lost its enjoyment and connection to nature. Because more than half of the world’s population lives in towns and cities, many do not relate to nature and, or, do not believe they have a relationship to things “outside.”

Fortunately, on Sunday, May 20th the DANA Cultural Center at 671 S. Oakglen Ave in Nipomo will host several outside events. Beginning at  10am to 12pm a grand opening ceremony and a tree planting sponsored by PG&E and California ReLeaf will take place.   From noon to 4pm NatureFest will help children, teens and adults find their connection to nature. Visitors will have an opportunity to re-discover that a lifestyle with time spent in nature is essential to our physical, mental and emotional well-being. This free event will feature community organizations involved in nature, children activities such as guided nature walks, nature stations, artwork and a scavenger hunt. Live animal visits and talks on a variety of topics like beekeeping, butterflies, and archaeology will take place throughout the day. Heavenly Hot Dogs will provide food for purchase.

For more information call the office at 929-5679 or visit our website atwww.danaandobe.org

