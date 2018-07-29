SLO County Marches to Keep Families Together

At least 1,200 people rallied at the SLO County Courthouse on Saturday, June 30, to show their support in Keeping Families Together. Hundreds of similar events took place across the nation to stand up to the Trump administration’s inhumane separation of families.

The local action and marched through the downtown, gave people an opportunity to unite and send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together! The

Rallies took place in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration that separating children from their families is cruel. The message is ” We won’t allow it to continue — and we won’t let them put families into internment camps.”