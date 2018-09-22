Information Press

Celebrate the Fall Harvest Festival at City Farm SLO

Come out and celebrate the fall harvest at City Farm SLO on Sunday, October 21st for a fun-filled, family friendly, afternoon on a real urban farm.  From 1 to 5 pm festival activities will include hayrides, farm tours, a visit to the pumpkin patch, cooking demos, and a yoga session on the farm with Whitney Bennett. Meet the farmers, purchase farm fresh produce. Get to know local businesses who will sell their goods and nonprofits sharing their causes.  Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Powered by the sun, “Joy Polloi” will play eclectic covers from Neil Young to Talking Heads and originals you’ll think you know. Wake up your dancing feet!

In the Beer Garden you’ll find healthy food choices from Bliss Cafe and beverages from Julia’s Juices,  Whalebird, Beda’s Biergarten, and Baileyana winery.

City Farm SLO ongoing programs include Pacific Beach Farm School Project and the Horticultural Therapy Project for developmentally disabled young adults. The public can get involved and support the farm by coming out for its monthly work day. Watch for the new fresh Farm Produce sale days.

City Farm SLO is a 19-acre parcel located at 1221 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. This class-one irrigated farmland is located along Highway 101 between the Madonna Shopping Center and Los Osos Valley Road, adjacent to the 140-acre San Luis Ranch. Both properties are contained within the City’s Calle Joaquin Agricultural Preserve.

For more info call: (805) 783-0401 or send an email to: outreach@centralcoastgrown.org.

