Public Meeting to Repurpose Diablo Canyon September 26

Ways to repurpose and reuse Diablo Canyon Power Plant after its shut down will be the focus of a public meeting set for Wednesday, September 26. The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel meeting will start with an open house session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. when panel members and the public can talk one-on-one with experts on power plant decommissioning.

Representatives of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which owns the power plant, will be present to discuss the status of decommissioning planning and to answer questions, a company spokesman said.