Public Meeting to Repurpose Diablo Canyon September 26

Ways to repurpose and reuse Diablo Canyon Power Plant after its shut down will be the focus of a public meeting set for Wednesday, September 26. The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel meeting will start with an open house session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. when panel members and the public can talk one-on-one with experts on power plant decommissioning.
Then the regular public meeting will follow from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.
Decommissioning Engagement Panel members represent a broad diversity of community viewpoints and live within proximity to the plant, located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
The panel will provide PG&E with information and recommendations on future land use and repurposing of the plant for the utility company’s decommissioning plan.
If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E plans to continue working with the panel and soliciting input from the public regarding the decommissioning plan during a multiyear review process.
That process will begin in December with the filing of the Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding at the CPUC headquarters in Sacramento.
In 2016, PG&E announced its plans to shutter Diablo Canyon when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission operating licenses for its twin reactors expire in 2024 and 2025.
For more information about the Decommissioning Engagement Panel, visit www.pge.com/engagementpanel.