Free, Family Friendly, Fall Harvest Festival

Gather up the kids and tell your friends to meet you for a fun-filled afternoon at the 2nd Annual Fall Harvest Festival at City Farm SLO on Sunday, October 21. This real urban farm, located at 1221 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo, will open its gates to the community from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm to celebrate the harvest season. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Activities will include hayrides, farm tours, visits to the pumpkin patch, and getting in the mud at the construction site of an African Mud Hut in the Our Global Family Educational Garden. Kids will love it! (Bring an extra pair of clothes). Meet the farmers and purchase fresh farm no-pesticide, no synthetic fertilizer vegetables produce. Check out an array of local businesses, nonprofits and Cal Poly Clubs selling their goods and sharing their cause or project.

During a tour of the farm you’ll see the latest results of City Farm SLO’s ongoing programs. Pacific Beach Farm School Project, the Horticultural Therapy Project for developmentally disabled young adults and the 2nd Saturday community work days have transformed the farm immensely over the last year. The newest endeavor, the Farm Stand, feature fresh picked produce for sale Wednesdays from 3 to 6pm.

Farm to Yoga is an emerging movement. Begin or bridge your yoga practice at the farm during a 30-40 minute practice with Whitney Bennett. With over 10 years of experience teaching yoga and whole body fitness Whitney will lead a Harvest Flow practice focused on re-alignment, breathe, mobility, stability, and strength. Move through a nurturing breathing and mindful (yet playful) flow of postures, to take time for a pause, to breathe through what you have harvested from your endeavors in life or season, and celebrate the bounty of now. To join in this class plan to arrive by 1:30pm and bring a mat. Not required by suggested reserve a space with an email to: outreach@centralcoastgrown.org.

Pull up a straw bale and gather round the solar powered stage to hear the acoustic rock / Americana blend of Joy Polloi Trio. A mix of rarely played covers you already love and well-crafted originals you think you know with a bluesy Cajun flavor tossed in, these Central Coast favorites will have you feasting on fun and smiling ear to ear.

Fill your plate and raise your glass. There will be something for everyone in the Beer Garden. Bliss Cafe will offer a vegetarian/vegan menu; G Bros will host a Taco Bar. Beverages range from Julia’s Juices to brews from Beda’s Biergarten and wine from Baileyana. To help make this a zero waste event bring your own plates, utensils and cups.

Sponsors of this free event community event are San Luis Ranch, Alfanso Motorcars, City of San Luis Obispo, Pacific Energy Company, Carmichael Environmentals, Central Coast Family Magazine and New Times.

City Farm SLO is located on a 19-acre parcel of class-one irrigated farmland within the City of San Luis Obispo’s Calle Joaquin Agricultural Preserve. It is visible from Highway 101, between the Madonna Shopping Center and Los Osos Valley Road exits, and is adjacent to the 140-acre San Luis Ranch.

For more information about the Fall Harvest Festival, City Farm SLO and Central Coast Grown visit the website: centralcoastgrown.org, call (805) 783-0401 or email: outreach@centralcoastgrown.org.