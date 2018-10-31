Don’t be Fooled by Big Oil. Vote YES on Measure G

Big money is at it again.

Chevron Corporation, Aera Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, California Resources Corporation and Sentinel Peak Resources, the Arroyo Grande oil field operator, have contributed $5.4 million to oppose measure G. In addition to an over abundance of TV and radio commercials, and print ads, NO on G yard signs have been randomly plastered throughout San Luis Obispo without permission of property owners.

The Yes on G non-partisan campaign represents community members who have united to protect San Luis Obispo County water and air resources from oil extraction toxic waste and fracking for future generations. They want to keep local remaining fossil fuel resources in the ground in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow global climate change.

Fact: Measure G allows existing oil operations to continue.

“Petroleum extraction land uses lawfully existing on the Effective Date may continue as nonconforming uses to the extent allowed under State and local law. Such uses shall not be enlarged, increased, extended, or otherwise expanded or intensified.” (Sec. 2.B.8.a)

TRUTH: Measure G allows all forms of oil field maintenance.

“Allows steam flooding, water flooding, or cyclic steaming and…(all)… routine well cleanout work, routine well maintenance, routine removal of formation damage due to drilling, bottom hole pressure surveys, or routine activities that do not affect the integrity of the well or the formation. (Sec. 2.C.9.a)



Big Oil lies are intended to deceive you…

The TRUTH:

Yes on Measure G allows existing oil operations to continue for as long as the operators want.

YES on Measure G allows all routine well maintenance as defined by State rules and regulations, including use of acids for maintenance only.

YES on Measure G bans new oil drilling and future fracking in San Luis Obispo County.

YES on Measure G takes a huge step toward protecting our groundwater resources.

The TRUTH

San Luis Obispo County water basins are in overdraft and the central coast drought continues. Local water needs to be available for more important uses than new oil wells.

BIG OIL plans to expand by adding 481 new oil and waste injection wells in SLO County. Oil operations remove 500,000,000 gallons of water from SLO County aquifers every year – do we want that to grow?

120,000 gallons of toxic waste-water is injected into our drinking water aquifers every day in SLO County – do we want that to grow?

YES on Measure G will help reduce a planned increase in greenhouse gas emissions associated with expanded oil drilling. SLO County oil fields extracts one of the most carbon intensive oils on Earth. Every year 100,000 metric tons of CO2 is generated by Big Oil extraction in SLO County – do we want that to grow?

Big Oil wants to greatly expand the number of wells in SLO County and allow fracking in the future. This would result in more water wasted and an increased risks of water contamination. YES on Measure G will prevent creation of new oil wells and fracking in the future.

Learn more, get involved at Protect San Luis Obispo County or call (805) 994-0076.