Red Barn presents Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk

Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk (PSKFBand) is a group of friends that have been recording and performing together for 33 years. They mix traditional music with rock, blues, country, jazz, Irish, pop, and bluegrass, just to name a few. PSKFBand is made up of amazingly talented and experienced musicians and is one of the most popular acoustic bands in California. They were featured at the 2018 Parkfield Bluegrass Festival. Learn more about the artist at: https://pskfband.com/home

About the Band Members

Phil Salazar is fiddle champ, a teacher of fiddle champs, a recording and touring artist. Phil has recordings with his bands and with Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead, Jonathan McEuen, Kenny Loggins, Kate Wolf, Gilles Apap, John McEuen, and many more.

Tom Corbett, on mandolin and guitar, is a Southern California “A” list picker and is also the funniest guy on stage. Tom was a New Folk Songwriter finalist at the 2011 Kerville Festival and a 2012 Telluride Bluegrass Festival troubadour. He has toured with John McEuen, Robin and Linda Williams, and The Acousticats.

Bill Knopf , on banjo, is another Southern California “A” list picker. Bill has played with almost everybody and has taught the rest. Bill has been playing banjo and guitar since the folk revival days of the 1960s. Bill was a nationally featured player with the Doc Severinsen’s touring Las Vegas Show.

Rick Borella, on bass, has been playing with Phil since 1984 with the original Phil Salazar Band. Rick is an amazing bass player.

Bill Flores plays just about everything, including dobro, mandolin, guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, accordion, and more. Bill has toured with Jeff Bridges’ band, The Abiders, for many years.

The Red Barn Community Music Series is a series of monthly concerts showcasing local, regional and national musicians performing old time, bluegrass, swing, Celtic, blues and other forms of acoustic music. All proceeds go directly to the performers. This show is made possible though the generous support and assistance of the entire Red Barn Community (aka Children of the Barn) and with support from the Los Osos / Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce. For more info contact (805) 215-3238.