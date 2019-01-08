Save Our Downtown Action for January 2019

Of interest to our concerned citizens is the January 16, 2019 deadline for the SLO online Community Priorities Survey https://www. opentownhall.com/portals/189/ Issue_6825

The next meeting of the Save Our Downtown group will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M. in Petra’s Mediterranean Pizza and Grill @ 1210 Higuera Street. I am forwarding you via attachment a draft agenda and a list of upcoming City meetings.

Of interest to our concerned citizens is an appeal of the PC’s approval of the 790 Foothill project which could possibly come before the City Council as early as January 15, 2019 (details are forthcoming).

Also of interest to our concerned citizens is a series of Parks & Recreation Workshops. The first will be held this Wednesday, January 9th in the SLO Swim Center @ 900 Southwood Drive, SLO. For more details see below. Wednesday, January 9, 2019: 5:30 P.M. | SLO Swim Center 900 Southwood Dr. SLO

2019 PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION WORKSHOPS

Staff will be presenting information about parks and recreation facilities, amenities, and programming currently enjoyed by our community.

Topics:

– SLO Swim Center pool

– Special Events (Park activation, city wide events, neighborhood events, enrichment classes)

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019: 5:30 P.M. | Council Chambers 990 Palm St. SLO

Topics:

– Dog Parks

– Bike Park/bike skills areas

– Park improvements & connectivity

– Programming in Parks

– Botanical Parks & Natural Parks



Wednesday, March 6, 2019: 5:30 P.M. | Council Chambers 990 Palm St. SLO

Topics:

– Use: Indoor/Outdoor

– Sports: Youth, Adults, Teens, Seniors

– Community Center