Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Men with even mild erectile dysfunction face a major extra risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future. And as erectile dysfunction becomes more pronounced, signs of hidden heart disease and earlier death risk grow. Big note for our friends: purchase viagra tablets uk with no rx when you demand generic viagra and get handy shipping within scotland. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life. Our tip- MD's advice to get kamagra singapore online cheap.

You Have the Power – Take Action Jan. 23 @ 6pm

By

Are you concerned the charm of downtown is slipping away? Do you feel tall buildings, bars and vacant stores are dominating downtown SLO? Have you noticed the downtown creek and creek walk are being neglected, views of the hills are disappearing and parking is becoming increasingly scarce?  What can  residents do about this?

Take action. Show up and participate in the City’s 2019-21 budget priorities workshop at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 23 at the Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave. San Luis Obispo.  Place your dot on the program you support.

Save Our Downtown is asking concerned citizens to come out and show their support for:  the Planning Commission’s priorities including implementation of the Downtown Concept Plan, a Downtown Creek Walk Masterplan, a Downtown Pedestrian Plan and an Upper Monterey Area Plan.

The City has promised to undertake a downtown visual resource study as well. A scenic resource study would address scenic and aesthetic resources, places of quality and public view corridors and vistas.

This is an opportunity for the public to clearly and forcefully ask the City to act on it’s stated commitment to an attractive, economically viable, pedestrian friendly and livable downtown.

Learn more about Save our Downtown SLO activities at facebook Save Our Downtown – San Luis Obispo.  The nest meeting at the group will take place on January 28th at 3pm at Petra’s Mediterranean Pizza and Grill @ 1210 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo.

Recent Posts

Popular

Malcare WordPress Security