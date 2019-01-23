You Have the Power – Take Action Jan. 23 @ 6pm

Are you concerned the charm of downtown is slipping away? Do you feel tall buildings, bars and vacant stores are dominating downtown SLO? Have you noticed the downtown creek and creek walk are being neglected, views of the hills are disappearing and parking is becoming increasingly scarce? What can residents do about this?

Take action. Show up and participate in the City’s 2019-21 budget priorities workshop at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 23 at the Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave. San Luis Obispo. Place your dot on the program you support.

Save Our Downtown is asking concerned citizens to come out and show their support for: the Planning Commission’s priorities including implementation of the Downtown Concept Plan, a Downtown Creek Walk Masterplan, a Downtown Pedestrian Plan and an Upper Monterey Area Plan.

The City has promised to undertake a downtown visual resource study as well. A scenic resource study would address scenic and aesthetic resources, places of quality and public view corridors and vistas.

This is an opportunity for the public to clearly and forcefully ask the City to act on it’s stated commitment to an attractive, economically viable, pedestrian friendly and livable downtown. Learn more about Save our Downtown SLO activities at facebook Save Our Downtown – San Luis Obispo. The nest meeting at the group will take place on January 28th at 3pm at Petra’s Mediterranean Pizza and Grill @ 1210 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo.