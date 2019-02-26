26th Annual Avila Beach Blues Festival – Sunday May 26, 2019

The Avila Beach Blues Festival will celebrate its 26th year as a landmark Central Coast event on May 26. This year the tradition of the biggest and longest running blues festival on the Central Coast, with top name entertainment against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. This party kicks off the outdoor concert season!

headlining the festival will be Little Feat (on their 50th Anniversary Tour) back to the beach! Their last visit to the festival was in 1999. In the middle slot, debuting at the festival, will be Eric Burdon & the Animals …and opening the show, a festival favorite, Charlie Musselwhite. Charlie’s last visit to the festival was in 1997.

This will be an afternoon concert, gates open at noon and the show will start at 2pm and will continue until sunset. Seating includes: VIP, Beach Club Balcony, reserved theater-style and table seating and General Admission Lawn tickets. In the style of any great outdoor venue, you will be able to enjoy your favorite libation (adult beverages and premium beer and wine will be available for sale), snack (upgraded concert snacks available for purchase), watch world-class entertainment under the afternoon sky with the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Ticket Advance Reserved ($75 – $110) and General Admission ($55) tickets will go on sale January 25th at NOON at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo; on-line at www.otterproductionsinc.com. All Ages. 7 and under admitted free in Lawn Seating only when accompanied by paid adult, one child per one paid adult. Rain or Shine. Please no outside food or beverages. No pets. No umbrellas. Low-backed lawn chairs (2’ maximum back height) and blankets allowed in Lawn Seating only. No high-backed chairs will be allowed in venue. Pre-paid parking is included with your ticket purchase.

TICKET OUTLETS – On-line at: www.otterproductionsinc.com

Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St • SLO