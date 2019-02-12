Albert Castiglia Band comes to SLO Blues Society

The San Luis Obispo Blues Society will present the Albert Castiglia Band at its Saturday, February 23rd show at the SLO Vets Hall (801 Grand Avenue). The show will open at 7:30 with Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys.

Doors open at 7:00pm, music starts at 7:30. 21 and over please.

Albert Castiglia

Tickets are $20 for Blues Society members ; $25 for general public. Purchase at the door or Boo Boo Records and Cheap Thrills in San Luis Obispo, Paradise Records and Trading Post in Santa Maria, or online at My805tix. Group Tickets: For groups of six people and more The Blues Society offers a $5 discount. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Dan at 805/541-1837.

The Blues Society is a volunteer organization. Volunteers produce, set up, sell tickets and drinks, or clean up after the show. In exchange for their help each volunteers receives free admission and two drink tickets. If you have extra time and energy to contribute, call the volunteer line (805) 541-7930, ;eve your name and phone number. We will contact you.



ALBERT CASTIGLIA

Albert Castiglia is a blues singer, songwriter and guitarist who combines hardcore blues with soul, rock, and country flavors. His vocal style has been compared to that of Van Morrison. Castiglia was born in New York City to a Cuban mother and Italian father. He moved with his family to Florida when he was five years old and started learning the guitar at age 12.

Albert joined the Miami Blues Authority in 1990 and was named the “best blues guitarist in Miami” by the Miami New Times in 1997. Discovered by Chicago harmonica player Junior Wells in 1996, he joined his touring band and worked as Wells’ lead guitarist until the latter’s death in 1998. Castiglia then found work with Atlanta vocalist Sandra Hall and toured with her until the end of the century. In 2002, Castiglia joined the Alligator Alley Allstars, a “blues and roots super group” at Alligator Alley, a Florida live music venue.

Castigilia’s solo career began with 2002’s Burn, followed up by 2006’s A Stone’s Throw, 2010’s Keepin On and 2012’s Living The Dream. In 2014, his Ruf Records debut Solid Ground was declared “smouldering and intense” by The Blues Magazine, while 2016’s Big Dog was called “the best album I’ve listened to this year” by Blues Blast. Up All Night (Ruf Records, 2017) is his most recent album. “Putting my new band together was a pivotal moment and this recent incarnation has really upped my game,” says Castiglia. “My drummer, Brian Menendez, is very dynamic and gives me that extra spark. Jimmy Pritchard is my bass player and he’s solid as a rock. It’s a power trio with no boundaries or restrictions. If you’re sad, this record will lift you up. If you’re already happy, this album will make you happier. You’ll rock out and dance like nobody’s watching.”



CATALINA EDDY and THE BLUE KEYS

Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys are a formidable aggregation of seasoned Central California musicians who deliver a wild and eclectic brew of Delta and Chicago Blues, Roots-Rock and Soul music. Bonded together by their love of good music, they offer a strong core of original tunes supported by an assortment of classics from the likes of Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Willie Dixon and many others. This band is a favorite at the San Luis Obispo Blues Society shows and other venues around the Central Coast because of their ability to get the crowd on up their feet & dancing.

The Blue Keys are led by Ted Waterhouse (AKA Catalina Eddy) on deep delta bottle neck and standard electric guitars and sharing lead vocals with drummer and smooth vocalist Michael Smothers. Featuring the multi-talented Chris “Mr Blue Keys” Anderson on piano, Hammond organ and accordion, the amazing Mr. Kevin McCracken on blues harmonica with Bruce “Brucifer” Willard driving the groove on bass. Catalina Eddy and the Blue Keys deliver a cookin’ show that never fails to tear the house down! Visit www.tedwaterhouse.com for music, videos & upcoming events

