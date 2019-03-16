Indivisible Groups Visit California State Lawmakers for “Courage Score” Week of Action

At more than 30 office visits, constituents present “Courage Score” report cards to state legislators

Sacramento, CA — This week, California Indivisible groups, which are part of the statewide coalition Indivisible CA: StateStrong, and partner organizations Courage Campaign and ACCE delivered report cards to their state representatives as part of the “Courage Score” Week of Action. At more than 30 events targeting 30 different state legislators, groups used the report cards to hold legislators accountable for their 2018 votes and convey their upcoming 2019 legislative priorities.

The report cards grade representatives’ political courage on a number of issues revealing how well they stand up for their constituents over corporate lobbyists that exploit Californians — particularly the poor, disadvantaged or communities of color.

“Grassroots Indivisible groups across the state know that being a Democrat in California isn’t enough — we know that special interest money can fill the pockets of our friends in the legislature and undermine their will to take courageous votes to stand up for the people of California,” said Jiggy Athilingam, Co-founder of Indivisible CA: StateStrong and State & Local Policy Manager at Indivisible Project. “Our statewide coalition, Indivisible CA: StateStrong aims to empower California constituents to make their voices heard by their elected officials in Sacramento, and the Courage Score is the perfect tool for state legislator accountability. Indivisibles are looking forward to thanking their All-Star legislators for voting like progressive champions and calling out the Hall of Shamers for voting against our progressive values this week. We’re using the score to send the message loud and clear that we expect them to vote in the best interest of their constituents in 2019, not corporate special interests.”

Photos and videos from the various events can be found here:

The Indivisible Project is a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit. Our mission is to cultivate and lift up a grassroots movement of local groups to defeat the Trump agenda, elect progressive leaders, and realize bold progressive policies. Across the nation, thousands of local groups are using the Indivisible Guide to hold their members of Congress accountable.