Say NO to New Fossil Fuel Extraction on Public Lands

Trump’s Bureau of Land Management released their draft plan for new oil and gas leasing on public lands in most of the Central Coast and Central Valley. The plan reveals they intend to reopen more than a million acres of public land and mineral estate to fracking and drilling – a disaster for our climate and health.

This move threatens the health of communities already suffering from toxic air pollution, endangers clean water sources, hurts wildlife that depend on these lands, and pushes us even further toward climate catastrophe. This reckless move would end a more than five-year-old moratorium on leasing federal public lands to oil companies in California’s Central Valley and along the southern Central Coast.

The comment period for the draft plan is now open. The Bureau of Land Management is holding a public meeting in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment and objection by any individual for up to two minutes. This is the public’s chance to speak directly to the administration.

The public can tell Trump’s Bureau of Land Management that they oppose or approve of new fossil fuel extraction on California’s beautiful public lands. The Press Conference and Public Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at 333 Madonna Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. Doors open at 4:30pm. Suggested arrival time, by 5pm to ensure a seat.

Form Letter for Action Alert

For those who cannot attend but would like to send a letter to the Bureau of Land Management of your concerns the sample form letter (below) includes the address as well as a suggested letter format.

To: California BLM Acting State Director Joe Stout, c/o Bakersfield Field Office, Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Bakersfield RMP Hydraulic Fracturing Analysis, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

LETTER SUBJECT: I oppose fracking and oil & gas development on federal lands in CA

Dear California BLM Acting State Director Joe Stout,

I am writing to express my opposition to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s move to open California public land and mineral estate to fracking and oil drilling. In the name of our health, wildlife, and climate, I urge you to prevent oil companies from threatening California lands with new leases, drilling and fracking for the following reasons:

Fracking presents unacceptable risks to our health and safety. A 2015 report from the California Council on Science and Technology concluded that fracking in California happens at unusually shallow depths, dangerously close to underground drinking water supplies, with unusually high concentrations of toxic chemicals that are harmful to human health and the environment.

Moreover, new drilling and fracking would do even further damage to air quality in Central California, particularly in the San Joaquin air basin, where communities of color and low-income communities are already harmed daily by toxic air pollution.

To prevent the worst effects of climate change, we cannot afford to sell off any more public lands to oil companies. Like a household budget, the planet has a carbon budget and it is entirely spent. Now more than ever, we must keep fossil fuels in the ground.

For these reasons, I urge you not to open federal lands for oil and gas drilling and fracking. Our health, wildlife, and climate cannot afford the grave threat of new fossil fuel development on California’s beautiful public lands.

(Your Signature and Contact Information)