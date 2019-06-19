The 35th Annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival returns to San Luis Obispo’s Laguna Lake Park on July 20 & 21.

Festival guests will enjoy four stages of entertainment including authentic music, dance, plays, comedy skits, acrobatics, parades, a pirate bird act and free-flying falconry. Street performers are everywhere.

Entertainment director Rick Smith of Cambria explains: “For the first time on the Central Coast is a full force armored combat demonstration. Members of this group have performed on The History Channel’s “Knight Fight.” Contests include one-on-one single combat, as well as brutal team battles of 5 against 5, which will be contested until one team is driven from the field. Using steel swords, axes, and pole arms, combatants are permitted to strike with weapons, shields, fists, and feet.” Smith say that shows are held twice daily, at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Smith says that this is a family event. “Young guests enjoy face painting, games, a magic show, archery and a pirate ship they can board for great photo opportunities. They can attend Buccaneer Boot Camp to learn swashbuckling with balloon swords. Sunday is “Pirate Day” with a treasure hunt. A costume contest for kids is held both days and every entry gets a prize.”

Vendor coordinator Barbara Shrum of Grover Beach says that “shoppers love the unique artisan marketplace offering everything from hand thrown pottery to swords, jewelry, goblets, leather goods, masks, fine art and every Renaissance clothing item from hats to full outfits, including kilts.”

Shrum, who is also in charge of food at the festival, adds that meat pies, turkey legs, Greek, German, Thai, English, Scottish and Celtic foods will be available, along with freshly squeezed lemonade, teas, beer, ale and wine are so refreshing. Fruit tarts, cakes, ice crea m, root beer floats, hand made chocolates, scones and aebleskivers will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Adult tickets are $20, seniors (65+) and age 6-15 are $15, under age six are free. Parking on site is $8 per car, but reduced to $5 if there are four or more in a vehicle, so carpooling is rewarded. Disabled parking is free and there is a free bike valet. Hours are 10 AM to 6 PM both days.

Advance tickets and more information at CCRenFaire.com.

No outside alcohol or pets allowed.

Parking is in Laguna Lake Park at $8.00 per car or $5 for cars with four or more in them. Hours are 10 AM to 6 PM both days. Adult tickets are $20, seniors and ages 6-15 are $15. Under age 6 are free. Pets are not allowed. Information, directions and advance tickets are available at CCRenFaire.com.