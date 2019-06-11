Named the “Best Conference in the West” in 2019 by The Writer magazine, the 35th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference will take place September 26-28 at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Attendees can expect insightful dialogue, networking, and unrivaled access to award-winning teaching staff, plus expanded class and workshop offerings for writers of all ages and experience levels. with lodging and activities also planned in picturesque Morro Bay.

Forty presenters will offer over 112 classes in screenwriting, beginning writing, poetry, memoir, novels, nonfiction, children’s, young adult, critiques, keynotes, and many unique craft lectures.

“We’ve decided to shoot even higher for 2019,” stated Teri Bayus, Director of the Central Coast Writers Conference. “ We’re keeping what works while also offering exceptional new opportunities.”

This year marks the first time that every class, panel, keynote, and master class will be recorded and available for purchase. These may be purchased during the conference and will be dispersed shortly after editing is complete.

“We have a set of phenomenal speakers, and as critical as note taking may be, we want our attendees to be able to focus on the words themselves, not just writing them down,” said Bayus. “This way, you can enjoy being in the moment, knowing that you can refer back to specific content later.”

In addition to the popular teen track, this year will also include a “find your voice” track for fifth, sixth, and seventh graders. This is the first time that the Central Coast Writers Conference will include opportunities for those under 13 years old to participate in the event. It will include journaling, public speaking, and more.

“[This] age range is precisely when we need to encourage children to find their voices and know that what they say is important. Teach them now, and they’ll know it forever,” stated Bayus.

New this year will also be a focus on movement. Energies tend to drop around 3:00 p.m. To counteract this, three different forms of yoga will be taught. One instructor will focus on stretching, one on movement, and the last on poetry and poses. These will be available during breaks on both Friday and Saturday.

“In my experience, yoga is a vital mechanism for honing in on your writing,” stated Peter Sterios, yoga instructor and recently published author. “It frees the mind, relaxes the body, and moves ideas through.”

During the 2018 conference, six master classes were offered at 20 students per class, and they all sold out. Due to increased demand, three more master classes will be added for 2019. These nine master classes will be broken down by novel writing, memoir, poetry, young adult, e-book publishing, and making a living off of your book.

New this year are one-on-one “pitch sessions” where editor Chantelle Aimee Osman and screenwriter Doug Richardson will offer feedback for attendees’ novel and screenwriting pitches in 20-minute blockades.

“We want to make sure that there is something for everyone,” said Bayus. “No matter where you are in your writing career, every single person who attends this conference will enter feeling welcome and leave prepared to take their writing to the next level.”

