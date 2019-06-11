Celebrate “Woodstock on the West Coast”

The San Luis Obispo Symphony, with special guests Jeans ‘n Classics, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Saturday, August 31. Tickets are now on sale and start at $25, with kids under 12 free. This family-friendly outdoor event marks the return of local favorite Pops-by-the-Sea concert series

On Labor Day weekend, in commemoration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will present an outdoor concert highlighting the music of some of the greatest names in classic rock, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, and more.

“Woodstock on the West Coast” (Pops-by-the-Sea) on Saturday, August 31 at 4:00pm at Avila Beach Golf Resort. Gates open at 2:00pm. Tickets are now on sale and start at just $25 for general admission. Kids under 12 come free with a paying adult (picnic seating only). For those who do not wish to sit on a blanket or in the grass, a reserved chair seating option has been added this year.

Stage-side tables are also available, but extremely limited. For more information about tickets and seating options, visit slosymphony.org/woodstock or call 805-548-1586.

This special event marks the return of Pops-by-the-Sea, a SLO Symphony tradition and community favorite which was last held in 2014. Led by music director Andrew Sewell, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will be joined by special guests Jeans ‘n Classics to bring some of the biggest hits of the ‘60s to the Central Coast.

Limited sponsor slots are still available. Sponsors for “Woodstock on the West Coast” will have access to the exclusive, air-conditioned VIP area during the concert, along with additional benefits. Any local businesses who are interested in participating in this special event should contact development@slosymphony.com or call the Symphony office at 805-548-1584 or 805-543-3533 during regular business hours.

About the San Luis Obispo Symphony

For almost 60 years, the San Luis Obispo Symphony has enhanced the cultural landscape of the Central Coast. The orchestra’s Concerts in the Cohan series is an anchor for the city’s state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center. Through its Music Education programs, the Symphony transforms the lives of hundreds of children each year. Boosting classroom education, San Luis Obispo Symphony-trained teachers visit schools throughout the county to provide hands-on musical learning to kids, as well as before- and after-school beginning string programs. The San Luis Obispo Symphony Youth Symphony offers beginning, intermediate and advanced musicians opportunities to learn, expand their musical skills and perform in concerts throughout the year. For more, visit www.slosymphony.org.