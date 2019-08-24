Central Coast Tiny House and Net Zero Expo

Ecologistics will be presenting a Green New Deal Teach-In as part of SmartShare Housing Solutions’ Tiny Footprint on October 11-13 at the Madonna Meadow in San Luis Obispo. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the state. There will be tours of tiny homes and free seminars all day with talks from builders, city planners, and sustainability experts. The SLO Climate Coalition’s Zero Waste team will be putting on talks and demonstrations and BikeSLO County will have E-bike demonstrations. More info click here.