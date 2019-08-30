City Farm SLO Announces 3rd Annual Fall Harvest Festival

Celebrate the season with family and friends on Sunday, October 20 at City Farm SLO’s 3rd Annual Fall Harvest Festival at the Calle Joaquin Agricultural Reserve, 1221 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. From 1 to 5pm experience a fun, interactive afternoon between farmers and the public, especially children and see the results of the activity that has been taking place at the farm, located along Hwy 101 between Madonna Rd and Los Osos Valley Rd exits.

Tour the farm, meet the farmers, harvest and grill your own ear of corn and take part in other planting and harvesting activities. Highlights of the day include a farmers market with produce grown at City Farm SLO, pumpkin u-pick, hayrides and live music by Miss Leo and her Bluegrass Boys. Feed the resident chickens and visiting goats. Take part in tomato toss, weed pulling and pumpkin weight guessing contests. Meet organizations who share a commitment to local sustainable urban agriculture.

Admission is free.

City Farm SLO invites the community to learn more about our 19 acre urban farm, its daily operations, the programs that take place there, the affect it is having on the community and how you can get involved.

The City Farm School Project, a year-long class at Pacific Beach Continuation High School provides academic credit and hands-on instruction in agricultural activities, food preparation, nutrition, and food system issues.

The Horticultural Therapy Project for the PREPARE program provides weekly sessions of farm and garden activities onsite for developmentally disabled young adults

“On the Farm” field trips for elementary school classes throughout the district, a new program started in January 2019 which will welcome 1000 students this year.

The “Farm Box” Project, a new enterprise educational program starting in Fall 2019 involving high school students in marketing produce grown at City Farm.

The projects of Our Global Family: weekend farming experiences for elementary school age children and their families, “Farm Girls Summer Camp,” and the Cobhouse Building construction project.

The Calle Joaquin Agricultural Reserve was created by the City in 1994 in accordance with SLO residents’ goal to maintain our heritage by preserving some exceptionally fertile farmland within City limits for the public benefit. The property is owned by the City of SLO and managed by the City Farm SLO non-profit organization largely by volunteers.. It is located along and easily visible along Highway 101 between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads at 1221 Calle Joaquin.

Sponsors of the Fall Harvest Festival include San Luis Ranch, Pacific Energy Company, the City of San Luis Obispo, BMW of San Luis Obispo, Central Coast Family Magazine and New Times.

For more info visit our new website, https://cityfarmslo.org and Instagram.com.cityfarmslo