A Giant in Congress, Elijah Cummings, Passes Away

By

As reported by NBC News, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings died Thursday after what his office described as “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” He was 68.

Cummings, D-Md., passed away around 2:30 a.m. ET at Gilchrist Hospice Care, an affiliate of Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital, his office said in a brief statement.

Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996, serving 12 terms in the House, and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in his role as House Oversight Committee chairman.

The congressman hadn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11, failing to return for work after a medical procedure he said would only keep him away for a week, according to The Associated Press.

Cummings last spoke on the House floor in late July before the House went on a six-week recess. For months, he had been seen moving around Capitol Hill on a motorized scooter. In 2017, he was sidelined for months following heart surgery and later told his staffers his recovery renewed his focus on the importance of his work.

