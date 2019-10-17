Café R & B to Play Oct 26 Blues Show

Headlining the San Luis Obispo Blues Society Saturday, October 26 will be Café R & B. This is a show any blues lover will want to attend. The show will open at 7:30 pm with Burning James and the Funky Flames at the SLO Vets Hall (801 Grand Avenue). Tickets are $20 for Blues Society members and $25 for the general public. Purchase at the door or before the show at Boo Boo Records and Cheap Thrills in San Luis Obispo, and Paradise Records and Trading Post in Santa Maria, or online at My805tix. Doors open at 7:00pm, music will start at 7:30pm — 21 and over please.

The Blues Society relies on volunteers to produce and staff each concert. At the shows, volunteers set up, sell tickets and drinks, or clean up after the show. Volunteers get free admission to the show and two drink tickets. If you have extra time and energy to contribute, please call the volunteer line (805) 541-7930 and someone will contact you.

About CAFÉ R & B

No one forgets the first time they saw Café R&B. Whether they are performing original songs or innovative interpretations of blues classics like “Born Under a Bad Sign” or “Killin’ Floor”, Café R&B delivers a charged performance that leaves audiences awed. Lead singer Roach, has a sensual and explosive voice that’s transcendent of pent up power suggesting she may be channeling Tina Turner or Skip James. With a stage presence that spans the full dynamic range from intimate to airborne, Roach reminds audiences that emotional expression is the hallmark of the blues. Guitarist Byl Carruthers provides additional power with a precise, modern approach that invigorates and reinterprets blues music. The band also includes Bobby Pickett on bass, Harry Cohen on keyboards, and Adam Gust on drums. Café R&B scores high on all the important criteria: authenticity, musicianship, memorability, and dance-ability.

Café R&B was formed in 1995 when singer Roach and guitarist Byl Carruthers got together (and later married). Café R&B quickly became a premier band on the L.A. blues scene. A trip to Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago launched an international career that includes tours of Europe, major U.S. blues festivals, and the Pacific Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise. Since 1998, they have produced four CDs. Black and White (1998), Blues and All the Rest (2001) and Very Live (2005) and American Music (2012) are fixtures on the California Roots Radio Airplay charts. After staying close to home in California for a few years, Café R&B will be releasing their long-awaited 5th album this fall and heading back out on tour throughout the U.S. and Europe.

​

About BURNING JAMES & THE FUNKY FLAMES

Burning James and the Funky Flames are a funky dance party band! This six-piece band features a live horn section, a dynamite rhythm section and an exciting frontman performer. With an extensive playlist of old school funk, soul and blues as well as great original tunes, the Funky Flames really get a dance floor jumping. The diverse backgrounds of the Funky Flames season their funky musical gumbo with jazz, blues and rock influences, but deep down they all just love James Brown! The band includes “Burning” James Scoolis (guitars, vocals, and soul), Ken “Hammond” Burton (organ, piano, synthesizer, and vocals), Rick Pittman (drums and vocals), Billy Baxmeyer (bass and vocals), Bob Bennett (trumpet) and Brad Hackleman (saxophone and vocals).