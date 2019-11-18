SLO Blues Society presents Irene Cathaway Rhythm & Blues Band

What to do between Thanksgiving & Christmas? How about a fun night with friends, great music and dancing with the SLO Blues Society on Saturday, December 7 at 7pm the the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall, 2880 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo. The awesome lineup for this holiday show will feature the Irene Cathaway Rhythm and Blues Band. Led by one of the most extraordinary singers, Irene has been singing blues and old style R&B for most of her life. Her level of quality, personal authenticity and no-nonsense soulful performance is always a surprise to every audience that hears her for the first time. Backed by a trio of guitar, bass and drums this band will deliver a wide open framework allowing for musical surprises every time they play together.

Admission to the 21 and over show is $20 for Blues Society members and $25 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Boo Boo Records and Cheap Thrills in SLO, at Paradise Records in Santa Maria, or online at My805tix. Day-of Tickets are available at the door.