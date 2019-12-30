Atascadero Chamber of Commerce to Host 2020 Candidate’s Forum

The Legislative & Economic Development Council and the Board of Directors of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate’s Forum on Thursday January 9th, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

This Forum will give the public an opportunity to get to know the District 5 Supervisor candidates, Ellen Beraud and Incumbent, Supervisor Debbie Arnold. We encourage voters to attend and hear their positions on issues that will be facing our district in the future.

The Forum will be moderated by Michael Manchak, President and CEO of the Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo County.

The Chamber of Commerce encourages Atascadero voters to come out and learn more about their candidates. Please contact the Chamber or email marketing@atascaderochamber.org for additional information.