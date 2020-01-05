Veg Fest 2020 Unveils Variety of New Local Vegan Vendor Ventures

As plant-based living gains popularity in the global marketplace, the Central Coast Veg Fest is proving to be a breeding ground for new vegan products and businesses in SLO County. The annual event, to be held on Saturday, February 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature brand new businesses, as well as several newer businesses that are growing each year.

One favorite story is of Ivy Alvarado, who attended the first Central Coast Veg Fest over two years ago simply out of curiosity. Eating the great food there and seeing the excitement for it inspired Ivy to start her own pop-up food stand selling Impossible Burgers around the county, including the Veg Fest last year as a successful food vendor. Now, in 2020, Ivy will be selling her ever-popular burgers, and sides from her new “Plant Ivy” food truck venture!

Last year’s Plant Ivy food booth will be a food TRUCK in 2020!

Similarly, the Cuesta College Plant-Based Nutrition Club attended the Veg Fest’s first year as part of the audience to hear professor Cheri Moore’s nutrition lecture. Last year, the PBN Club hosted an information table, and this year they will sell vegan sweets from their food booth as well as having professor Elisabeth Deswart offer a cooking tutorial from the Main Stage.

For the cheese addicts among us, Jennifer Golden’s “Vreamery” was just barely in formation during the first Veg Fest. Last year, her full-sized outdoor booth was a huge hit—so much so that the dairy-free Vreamery is slated to open its brick-and-mortar business in Paso Robles in early 2020. Following in her footsteps is The Artisan Wheelhouse who will make their commercial debut at the 2020 Veg Fest featuring a line of top-shelf plant-based cheeses that must be tasted to be believed. 100% Plant-based cheeses a favorite at Central Coast Veg Fest.

And for brand new local businesses, Cal Poly grad Nicole Miles’s new pop-up cookie business, “Leigh’s Bakeshop,” will be featuring satisfaction for every sweet tooth out there with a slate of cookie flavors. Among the all-new products coming out are “Mucho Mojo Mustard” by local creator Carol Frank and “Heavenly Chia” by Veronica Dailey of Dailey Foods.

Nicole Miles, owner and pastry chef of “Leigh’s Bakeshop.”

There are still a few spots left for food and non-food vegan vendors to grab at the 2020 Central Coast Veg Fest. To apply or learn more, go to: ccvegfest.org.

The Central Coast Veg Fest will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at the SLO United Method Church, 1515 Fredericks Street in San Luis Obispo (near Cal Poly). Admission and parking are free. Veg Fest is produced by Veg Events of SLO County, a 501c3 non-profit all-volunteer group creating “excellent events encouraging veganism.”

