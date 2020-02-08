40th Anniversary Blues Show Celebrates with Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

The Rick Estrin & the Nightcats sound is an eminently dance-able high powered celebration. The band performs Rick’s well-known, well-loved songs “My Next Ex-Wife” and “If You Dig It, Don’t Do It,” as well as crowd thrilling material from the whole Nightcats crew.

Bandleader and singer Rick Estrin ranks among the best blues harp players and is in the tradition of masters Sonny Boy Williamson II and Little Walter Jacobs. He was nominated for the 2019 Contemporary Male Artist of the Year. Says Downbeat: “Rick Estrin sings and writes songs like the brightest wiseguy in all of bluesland and blows harmonica as if he learned at the knee of Little Walter.”

Joining Estrin are The Nightcats keyboardist Lorenzo Farrell, guitarist Christoffer “Kid” Andersen and drummer Alex Petersen. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats’ are at the top of the Blues Foundation 41st Blues Music Awards list with eight nominations: Band of the Year, Contemporary Blues Album of the Year – Contemporary and Song of the Year – Resentment File. Rick Estrin has been nominated for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year and Instrumentalist: Harmonica. Also nominated Nightcat members Christoffer “Kid” Andersen for Instrumentalist: Guitar of the Year and Derrick D’Mar Martin Instrumentalist: Drums of the Year. Voting closes on February 29, 2020.