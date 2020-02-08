Information Press

40th Anniversary Blues Show Celebrates with Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

SLO Blues Society invites you to attend their Big 40th Anniversary Show on Saturday, February 29 at the SLO Vet’s Hall in San Luis Obispo.  Doors open at 7pm and the celebration begin with  Back Bay Betty at 7:30pm.  Be sure to arrive by 8:45  when Sacramento-based and internationally acclaimed guitar and harmonica driven blues band Rick Estrin & The Nightcats is set to enter the stage. This group won several of the Memphis-based Blues Foundation awards in 2018 for Band of the Year, Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Blues Ain’t Going Nowhere.”

The Rick Estrin & the Nightcats sound is an eminently dance-able high powered celebration. The band performs Rick’s well-known, well-loved songs “My Next Ex-Wife” and “If You Dig It, Don’t Do It,” as well as crowd thrilling material from the whole Nightcats crew.

Bandleader and singer Rick Estrin ranks among the best blues harp players and is in the tradition of masters Sonny Boy Williamson II and Little Walter Jacobs. He was nominated for the 2019 Contemporary Male Artist of the Year. Says Downbeat: “Rick Estrin sings and writes songs like the brightest wiseguy in all of bluesland and blows harmonica as if he learned at the knee of Little Walter.”

Joining Estrin are The Nightcats  keyboardist Lorenzo Farrell, guitarist Christoffer “Kid” Andersen and drummer Alex Petersen. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats’ are at the top of the Blues Foundation 41st Blues Music Awards list with eight nominations:  Band of the Year, Contemporary Blues Album of the Year – Contemporary and Song of the Year – Resentment File.  Rick Estrin has been nominated for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year,  Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year and Instrumentalist: Harmonica. Also nominated Nightcat members Christoffer “Kid” Andersen for  Instrumentalist: Guitar of the Year and  Derrick D’Mar Martin  Instrumentalist: Drums of the Year.  Voting closes on February 29, 2020.

Ticket are: $20 for members/$25 general admission. Advance Tickets for this must-see show may be purchased in SLO at Boo Boo Records and Cheap Thrills, in Santa Maria at Paradise Records, or online at My805tix. Day-Of Tickets will be available at the door.

 

