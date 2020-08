Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

August 19 Tuesday marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which stated “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Though it did not apply to all women, the ratification of the amendment was a turning point for women’s voting rights.

We need to ensure all women have voting rights.