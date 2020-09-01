Support the USPS

The Post Office is one of the few government agencies mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. Article 1, Section 8 bestows upon Congress the responsibility to establish Post Offices and roads. But now the USPS has been endangered by political posturing and the installation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor with conflicting interests.

The USPS provides a literal and figurative lifeline for many Americans, and during a time of pandemic, it also provides a safe way to cast a vote in this November’s general election. According to yougov.com, more than one-third of eligible registered voters are planning to vote by mail this fall. The removal of mailboxes and automated machinery across the U.S. threatens the promise of a free and fair election.

You can help save the Post Office and fight voter suppression with three steps:

Buy stamps and other mailing supplies from the USPS. Like other businesses, the USPS has experienced a downturn in revenue during the pandemic. Zero tax dollars are used to fund the USPS. It relies fully on Congressional funding and sales. Use the USPS. When compared with other mailing services, the USPS almost always offers the lowest rates. Contact your representatives to tell them why you want the USPS to be funded and kept fully operational. Click here to find out how and where to contact all of your elected officials:

Click here for more information about the services, revenue and financial status of the USPS.