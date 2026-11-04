California court rejects lease cap on tenant court costs in Los Angeles deposit dispute

Eric Aviles left his $9,750-a-month Los Angeles rental and found his landlords had kept the full $19,500 security deposit. That move triggered a legal fight that ended with the California Court of Appeal upholding a $61,801.67 judgment for Aviles, covering damages, attorney fees, and statutory costs. The appellate ruling, issued November 2, 2026, in Aviles v. Shenon (case No. B342634), examined both the deposit dispute and whether a lease clause capping recoverable litigation costs and attorney fees at $1,000 could stand. The landlords, Shenon and others, leaned on this clause after losing in court, but the appellate panel found their position at odds with California law. Official court opinion.

The core issue was whether a private lease could restrict a tenant's right to recover litigation costs. The landlords claimed the lease limited court costs to $1,000, even for a winning tenant. Aviles disputed this, pointing to California law that gives tenants broader rights in deposit disputes. The appellate record shows the sums involved were unusually high for a residential deposit case, with the deposit matching two months' rent and the final judgment including the deposit, statutory damages, and litigation expenses.

Legal protections for tenants

California Civil Code section 1950.5 requires landlords to return a security deposit or provide an itemized deduction statement within 21 calendar days after a tenant vacates and hands back possession. Deductions are allowed only for specific reasons, such as unpaid rent, cleaning to restore the property's original cleanliness, and repairs for damage beyond normal wear. The landlord must prove any deduction is reasonable. If a court finds a landlord kept the deposit in bad faith, the law allows for extra statutory damages up to twice the deposit, on top of actual damages. These protections aim to prevent tenants from being discouraged from valid claims by litigation costs, especially when lease clauses try to cap recoverable costs at levels that could make legal action too expensive. Case analysis by Cal Attorneys Fees.

Here, the trial court found the landlords had no legal grounds to keep the deposit after Aviles moved out. The judgment included the deposit, damages, and reasonable attorney fees and costs as allowed by law. The landlords appealed, focusing on the lease's $1,000 cap on court costs.

Court of Appeal decision

The appellate court dismissed the landlords' argument, holding that a private lease can't override a tenant's statutory right to recover litigation costs. The court said such caps could stop tenants from bringing valid claims, especially when legal expenses might top the disputed sum. The court cited California Civil Code section 1953, which voids lease terms that waive or limit tenant rights protected by law. The ruling separated ordinary litigation costs from attorney fees: the $1,000 cap was void for costs, but still applied to attorney fees, since the statutory security-deposit law didn't authorize attorney fees in this case. The appellate court upheld the denial of attorney fees here but reversed the lower court's limit on recoverable costs, sending the case back for further proceedings. The decision is partially published, with the costs-and-fees section available for citation.

This outcome blocks landlords from using contract language to limit their exposure for statutory costs when they lose a deposit dispute. Tenants still need a statutory or contractual basis for attorney fees, and any fee award may be subject to a contractual ceiling if it applies. The judgment in Aviles's case far surpassed the original deposit, showing the effect of statutory damages and litigation costs.

Implications for renters and landlords

For tenants, the ruling underscores the need to keep documentation-leases, payment records, and move-out photos-to back up claims if a deposit is withheld. It also clarifies that lease clauses trying to cap recoverable costs may not hold up under California law, especially when they clash with statutory protections. The decision reinforces that landlords must meet the 21-day return-and-accounting rule and risk extra damages for bad-faith deposit retention.

Landlords now have a clear warning: keeping a deposit without proper grounds and documentation can bring steep financial penalties. The appellate court's reasoning shows a broader concern for access to justice, making sure tenants aren't blocked from enforcing their rights by restrictive lease terms. The Aviles v. Shenon ruling confirms that statutory rights can't be signed away, and tenants who win in court may recover their deposit and the costs that make legal action possible. For more, see the California Court of Appeal published opinion and original coverage.

California's tenant protections keep evolving, as seen in other local developments reported earlier in Los Angeles housing policy. The Aviles v. Shenon decision sets a precedent against using private lease terms to undercut statutory cost recovery, while leaving the attorney-fee issue as a separate question governed by the lease and applicable law.