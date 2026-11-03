California Sets National Benchmark for Wildfire Smoke Remediation Standards

California families whose homes suffered smoke damage from wildfires, but escaped the flames, now have a more defined route to recovery. Legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom brings enforceable standards for testing and cleaning up hazardous smoke contamination, marking the first time any state has set such requirements.

Following the Eaton and Palisades fires in January 2025, over 13,000 of the 40,000 insurance claims involved homes with smoke damage but no structural burning. No state had previously established rules for testing, cleaning, or restoring these properties. The new laws require insurers to pay for approved smoke-damage testing and cleanup, as well as restoration. They also make mortgage forbearance protections permanent for homeowners affected by disasters.

New Protections for Homeowners and Schools

Assembly Bills 1642 and 1795 instruct the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the California Air Resources Board to set the state's first standards for testing and cleaning up lead and asbestos contamination from wildfire smoke. These rules apply to homes in fire-affected zip codes and offer guidance for schools recovering after wildfires.

Insurers now must cover the costs of lead and asbestos testing and cleanup in smoke-damaged homes within wildfire zones. They are also required to pay for full restoration to pre-loss condition and cannot end Additional Living Expense coverage until a home is actually cleaned and safe for residents.

Legislative Impact and Ongoing Recovery

Assemblymember John Harabedian called AB 1642 "a new national precedent on scientific standards for clearing a home for occupancy after a wildfire." He stated that science, not insurance company assessments, will decide when a home is safe. Additional legislation extends mortgage relief for survivors of the Los Angeles Fires who are still rebuilding.

With fire seasons in the West now stretching through the year, California's new laws aim to give lasting support to wildfire survivors and keep recovery efforts in step with the rising risks from smoke contamination. Official bill records for California legislation are available through the California Legislative Information portal, which is the state's main legislative-record system. The Governor of California's office posts updates on state policy and executive actions on its official website.

For more background and details on these new standards, see the original coverage at CMMonline.