Housing policy gains momentum after 2026 midterm elections

Candidates who won in the 2026 midterm elections put housing affordability front and center in their campaigns, tapping into voter frustration over high costs and limited access to homes. Janeese Lewis George, now set to become Washington, D.C.'s next mayor, and James Talarico, the incoming Democratic Senator from Texas, both made housing a key theme in their victory speeches. Talarico told supporters, "This is a win.... For every young person who's trying to buy a home."

Pre-election polling found that 89 percent of voters wanted Congress to work across party lines on housing affordability. Mortgage rates stayed above seven percent, and while national median rent stopped climbing, it remained well above pre-pandemic numbers. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported in October 2026 that its national mortgage-payment-to-rent ratio used median asking-rent data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Housing Vacancies and Homeownership survey. This highlighted the ongoing squeeze on affordability as households weighed the costs of renting against buying. These pressures made housing a deciding factor in races and ballot measures across the country.

Legislative shifts and new leadership

Democrats made gains in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, leading to new governors and legislative trifectas. These wins set the stage for more assertive housing policies. In California, Xavier Becerra won the governor's race after pledging to declare a housing emergency and proposing steps like faster permitting, more missing middle housing, expanded down-payment help, and streamlined affordable housing financing. Becerra said, "California should be a place where the carpenter who builds a home can afford to buy one."

Massachusetts's Maura Healey secured another term after backing transit-oriented development and a $5.2 billion housing bond bill. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa's campaign centered on affordability and homeownership through her Money in Your Pocket agenda. Republican Byron Donalds, Florida's incoming governor, pushed for removing zoning barriers and updating permitting systems.

Ballot measures and local action

Voters gave the green light or strong early support to several housing-related propositions. In California, Proposition 1 passed on November 3, 2026, letting the state issue up to $11.25 billion in housing bonds. The measure drew about 59% support and was projected to pass by the Associated Press. Proposition 1 funding is split among affordable rental housing, supportive housing, homeownership and down-payment assistance, veterans' housing, farmworker housing, tribal housing, and student housing. Of the total, $1.25 billion is set aside for veterans' housing. Ballot summaries estimated the package could support about 40,000 multifamily rental units and help roughly 40,000 Californians buy homes. The financing comes with an estimated annual repayment cost of $500 million to $600 million for about 25 years, marking a major long-term fiscal commitment for the state. Supporters said the bonds would fund projects ready to break ground, aiming to address both supply and affordability. For more details, see CalMatters coverage of California's 2026 ballot propositions and The Sacramento Bee's election results summary.

California voters also approved Proposition 37, which allows up to $25 billion in revenue bonds for a state homebuyer-assistance program aimed at eligible middle-income buyers of newly built homes. The program's second mortgages can cover up to 17% of a new home's purchase price, and the measure passed with about 61% support. Unlike Proposition 1, which mainly funds housing production and preservation, Proposition 37 is meant to boost purchasing power for buyers facing down-payment and affordability hurdles, but it applies only to newly built homes. According to Inman election coverage, these two measures together set up separate policy tracks for tackling both the supply and demand sides of California's housing crisis.

Other states made constitutional changes to property taxes. Florida voters approved Amendment 3, raising property tax exemptions to $25,000. North Carolina passed a measure letting the state limit local property tax hikes. Critics warned these changes could put pressure on municipal budgets.

Local measures moved forward as well. Honolulu passed two initiatives to increase affordable housing production. San Francisco voters approved Proposition C to boost affordable housing funding. Charlotte authorized a $125 million housing bond. In Massachusetts, a proposal to reduce lot sizes for homes was still undecided as of Wednesday morning.

City leadership and ongoing contests

Housing policy shaped city races too. In Tallahassee, Jeremy Matlow won on a platform focused on affordability. In Los Angeles, the mayoral contest between incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman centered on housing construction and zoning reform. Raman backed SB-79, a state bill for more transit-oriented development, while Bass had opposed it. The race was still undecided as of Wednesday morning.

New York City voters approved referendums to cut red tape for construction approvals, public spaces, and outdoor dining. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who supported these measures, stressed the need for rule changes to help housing construction "move as fast as they do."

The Pew Charitable Trust reported that 2026 was a "banner year" for housing reform, with states passing bills on land-use reform, accessory dwelling units, parking minimums, and permitting changes. Even the 119th Congress, called one of the least productive in recent history, managed to pass bipartisan federal housing legislation.

For more on how mayoral decisions affect renters and affordable housing in Los Angeles, see this earlier breakdown.