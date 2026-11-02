Purple Reign hardcover book celebrates Golden State Valkyries 2026 WNBA title

Golden State Valkyries fans have a new way to mark a milestone in Bay Area basketball. The San Francisco Chronicle has released a hardcover collector’s book, “Purple Reign: The Golden State Valkyries’ 2026 Championship Season,” chronicling the team’s path through their second WNBA season and their first league title.

This 128-page coffee table edition brings together exclusive stories and photographs from Chronicle journalists. The coverage moves from preseason outlooks to the tension of Game 7, capturing the energy at Ballhalla and the moments that shaped the Valkyries’ campaign. The Valkyries secured their first WNBA championship on October 31, 2026, beating the Atlanta Dream 68–63 in a dramatic Game 7 at Chase Center in San Francisco. That win delivered the franchise’s first league title in just its second season, putting the Valkyries at the top of the WNBA after two years. The 2026 Finals made history with the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals play, which raised the stakes for the Valkyries’ accomplishment. Golden State Valkyries official announcement and NBC News both covered the landmark victory.

The book highlights moments like Pride Night and key efforts from Gabby Williams, Kiah Stokes, Janelle Salaün, and Veronica Burton, along with the team’s defensive approach and shared mindset that drove them to the title. Gabby Williams, a forward wearing No. 1 and a Connecticut graduate, played a pivotal role in the Valkyries’ championship push. Williams put up 30 points in Game 7, including the team’s last 11 points of the third quarter, and earned Finals MVP honors for her impact in the fourth quarter. Head coach Natalie Nakase, who brought Williams to the team after a 2025 meeting in Turkey, led the squad through a tough Finals series. Golden State took a 3–2 lead after a 64–55 home win in Game 5, then closed out the championship in the deciding seventh game. Kiah Stokes, a center with 11 years in the WNBA and three previous titles with the Las Vegas Aces, started every game for the Valkyries in 2026 and matched up against Angel Reese in the Finals. The official roster also featured guard Veronica Burton (No. 22, Northwestern graduate), forward Janelle Salaün (No. 13, French national), and veteran Tiffany Hayes, with Nakase as head coach. WNBA Game 7 recap and ESPN confirmed these details.

Pre-order pricing and subscriber discounts

“Purple Reign” is available for pre-order at $31.95, which is a 20% discount off the retail price for a limited time. Chronicle subscribers can get an extra 5% off if they order before December 3. To use the subscriber discount, customers can click the provided link or enter code SFC5 at checkout if the discount does not apply automatically.

The Chronicle states that books are set to ship on January 8, 2027. The publisher presents this edition as a keepsake for Valkyries fans and collectors interested in the team’s culture and championship season.