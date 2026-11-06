California packaging law shifts focus to data as fee delays loom

California businesses are facing more than just new fees under Senate Bill 54. Behind the scenes, companies are working to gather precise data on every type of packaging they use, from plastic film to cardboard and pallets. Lawmakers have proposed pushing back some producer responsibility fees for 2026 and 2027, but the main compliance tasks-identifying, measuring, and reporting packaging materials-are still required and have not been postponed. SB 54, the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, sets up an extended producer responsibility system for single-use packaging and plastic food-service ware. The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) oversees the rollout. CalRecycle continues to schedule implementation events and regulatory workshops through late 2026, including a Solid Waste and Organic Waste Handling Rulemaking Informal Workshop set for November 16, 2026, showing ongoing administrative work around the law (CalRecycle event listing).

For many companies, especially those with large supply chains or thousands of products, the task of collecting this data is a bigger challenge than the immediate worry over fees. Staff must track packaging components, calculate weights, and ask suppliers for details they may never have shared before. Distributors often have to document packaging they did not choose or buy directly, revealing gaps in supply chain visibility that have rarely mattered to business operations until now.

Fee delays do not pause compliance

The proposed pause on fees reflects business concerns about compliance costs, with some companies already seeing six- or seven-figure bills under SB 54. Still, the law's requirements for registration, reporting, and participation in California's extended producer responsibility program remain active. CalRecycle's official events calendar shows that implementation work tied to California's waste-management system continues into late 2026, with more informational programming set for December 2026 and further events listed for April and May 2027 (CalRecycle informational events). These ongoing activities show that state waste-policy administration and outreach to stakeholders are active throughout 2026 and 2027. Unless lawmakers change the law, businesses must keep determining their producer status, identifying covered materials, and meeting all reporting duties. Mistaking a fee delay for a halt in compliance could leave companies exposed as implementation moves forward.

Data collection reshapes packaging economics

California's strategy does more than shift waste management costs to producers. The state is building a detailed database of packaging types, quantities, and characteristics entering its market. Regulators will use this information to identify materials that are tough to recycle or that add more to waste, which could lead to future changes in fees or program rules. So, packaging economics are shifting: materials that are harder to recycle may cost more to use, while those with better recycling results could become more appealing to producers.

This approach follows the main idea of extended producer responsibility-making businesses, not municipalities or taxpayers, pay for packaging waste. The data collected under SB 54 could shape which packaging materials stay viable in California. CalRecycle's ongoing rulemaking and engagement with stakeholders highlight the state's focus on refining and enforcing these requirements (CalRecycle official website).

Who pays for packaging reform?

SB 54 puts costs on producers, but the financial impact may reach further. Companies must choose whether to absorb new costs, negotiate with suppliers, change packaging, or pass expenses to customers. For businesses with slim margins, taking on these costs may not work, making it more likely that some expenses will show up in consumer prices. This has raised concerns about affordability, especially for essential goods. The law aims to move costs that have long been handled by municipalities and taxpayers onto the businesses that create packaging waste, giving new reasons to pick recyclable materials and cut unnecessary packaging.

For more on how California businesses are handling regulatory and cost pressures, see this recent report.

Impact on recyclers and national markets

Recyclers and material recovery facilities are watching SB 54 closely. The data collected could reveal weak points in recycling infrastructure and show which materials are hardest to recover. As producers react to new incentives, the mix of materials entering recycling systems may change, affecting processing costs and demand for recovered commodities. For companies selling products nationwide, it may be easier to align packaging strategies with California's rules than to keep separate setups for each state. This could spread SB 54's influence beyond California, especially as other states-including Oregon, Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, and Maryland-adopt their own packaging responsibility laws.

In the future

Businesses working through SB 54 need to understand that fee delays do not shrink the scope or complexity of compliance. The ongoing need to review packaging materials, coordinate with suppliers, and build reliable data systems remains central. As California collects more data, regulators will have more tools to adjust incentives and requirements, shaping the future economics of packaging for many industries.