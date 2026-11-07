Los Angeles faces new mayor as Bill Maher questions direction

Los Angeles voters have chosen City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a Democratic Socialists of America member, as the city's next mayor, prompting talk-show host Bill Maher to weigh in on the limited choices available to Angelenos. On his Friday night show, Maher said the election left residents with two options: "Left or further left."

Both Raman and outgoing mayor Karen Bass are Democrats, but Raman's ties to the Democratic Socialists of America drew extra attention. Maher's guest, Coleman Hughes, questioned the mayor-elect's stance on rent and crime, arguing that socialist policies like rent control can push housing costs higher. Hughes, an American writer and podcaster, said, "Socialists don't tend to be good on those issues because they institute policies like rent control, which sounds good but end up increasing the rents in the long run."

The November 3, 2026 mayoral election brought a major change for Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk reported that Raman defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, becoming the first challenger to unseat a sitting L.A. mayor in over twenty years. Initial results released Wednesday night showed Raman ahead with 405,193 votes to Bass's 379,069. By Thursday morning, Raman's lead had grown to 429,450 votes (52.1%) compared to Bass's 394,796 (47.9%), a margin of 34,654 votes. Bass conceded the race on Thursday, two days after Election Day, though more than 700,000 ballots remained uncounted countywide at that point, and the final certified margin was still pending. NBC Los Angeles later projected Raman with 539,581 votes (53.9%) and Bass with 461,099 (46.1%), while noting that the count was ongoing. The Los Angeles Times called the result a major political upset and a "monumental election" that shook up the city's political scene.

Concerns over public safety and policing

Raman's win has sparked debate about the direction of public safety in Los Angeles. Critics have voiced concerns about possible changes to the Los Angeles Police Department, including calls from Democratic Socialists of America supporters to scale back current policies. Some officers have warned that these changes could hurt public safety, especially as the department deals with staffing shortages. One senior officer called the prospect "a nightmare and very, very bad for public safety."

Outgoing mayor Karen Bass warned that Raman's administration could bring instability, specifically pointing to the pledge to replace LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. Bass argued that removing the city's top police official could lead to departures from an already understaffed department and create confusion about leadership. She also said that a shake-up at the LAPD might draw unwanted federal attention, especially with Los Angeles set to host the 2028 Olympics.

Raman, 45, served as a Los Angeles City Councilmember before her mayoral run, which she announced in February 2026. The contest between Bass and Raman was an intra-Democratic fight over the city's policy direction, with Raman's campaign focusing on progressive governance and public-safety priorities. The transition from Bass's administration to Raman's is underway, but as of the days after the election, no swearing-in date or specific personnel decisions regarding the LAPD had been announced. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk remains the official source for vote counts, and the final certified results will be released after all ballots are tallied. For more details, see NBC Los Angeles election coverage and ABC7 Los Angeles.

For additional context on the election outcome, see this earlier report and the New York Post's coverage of Bill Maher's reaction.