Santa Monica Ballots Feature Major Housing And Education Measures

Housing costs, tenant rights, and public school funding took center stage in Santa Monica's latest election. Residents considered a $495 annual parcel tax for schools, several rent control and eviction measures, and chose new members for the City Council, school board, and rent control board.

The City Council race drew twelve candidates for three seats. Incumbent mayor Caroline Torosis, former mayors Phil Brock and Lana Negrete, and challengers Daniel Ivanov and Ericka Lesley from the Rent Control Board all appeared on the ballot. Council decisions will affect Santa Monica's response to homelessness and downtown recovery, as well as the future of the city airport.

Key Ballot Measures On Housing And Schools

Five local measures appeared on the ballot. Measure ES proposed a $495 parcel tax to support public schools, with exemptions for seniors, affordable housing, nonprofits, and religious organizations. The measure aimed to raise about $12 million each year for teacher retention and student support, as well as facility maintenance. It required a simple majority for passage as a citizen-initiated measure. No official city or county publication currently provides the full ballot language or certified results for Measure ES or the other measures, and the city's news portal does not state the tax amount, projected revenue, or implementation date.

Housing and tenant protections shaped the other measures. Measure GG sought to amend the city charter, affirming just-cause eviction laws, adjusting term limits for Rent Control Board commissioners, and allowing annual increases to registration fee caps. Measure RR would block evictions for tenants owing less than one month of average fair market rent. Measure VV aimed to extend eviction protections to tenants in single-unit dwellings and condominiums, adding stricter requirements for owner-occupancy evictions. Measure TT addressed hotel taxes during major events, authorizing the City Council to set special rules for extended corporate stays and clarifying refund requirements. The Santa Monica Open Data portal does not display legal identifiers, effective dates, or fiscal impact reports for these measures.

School And College Board Contests

Five candidates competed for four seats on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board, including incumbents Laurie Lieberman, Stacy Rouse, and Alicia Mignano. The board manages district finances and educational programs, and continues to discuss reorganizing Santa Monica and Malibu into separate districts. The Santa Monica College Board of Trustees also had five candidates for four seats, with the board overseeing the college's budget and academic programs, as well as long-term planning.

Rent Control Board And Broader Races

Rent control remained a key issue, with five candidates seeking three seats on the Rent Control Board. The board sets rules on rent increases and tenant protections, and its authority was addressed by several ballot measures. Residents could watch candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters for both the council and board races.

Santa Monica ballots also included races for Congress, the California State Senate, and the State Assembly. Ted Lieu sought reelection in the 36th Congressional District. John M. Erickson and Brian Goldsmith competed for the State Senate seat. Rick Chavez Zbur ran for another term in the State Assembly. Two Los Angeles County charter amendments-Measure A on public safety labor disputes and Measure E on county ethics-were also on the ballot.

Statewide Propositions And Leadership

Voters across California considered 14 statewide propositions, including affordable housing bonds, income tax changes, public campaign financing, recall election procedures, and environmental review reforms. The governor's race featured Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton. Other statewide offices such as attorney general, insurance commissioner, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, and lieutenant governor were also contested.

For more on how mayoral decisions can affect renter protections and housing policy in the region, see this related coverage.

Official information, sample ballots, and candidate statements were available through the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the City of Santa Monica's election website. The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.