Top insurers offer standout home coverage and discounts in 2026

Chubb, Farmers, Westfield, Erie, and USAA have taken the lead among homeowners insurance providers for 2026, each showing strengths in areas like liability protection, discount programs, and specialized coverage. The evaluation considered cost, coverage, customer sentiment, and the scope of discounts, giving homeowners a clearer view when looking for protection against risks such as severe weather and fire.

Chubb draws attention with high excess liability limits, offering Masterpiece Excess Liability coverage up to $100 million. The company keeps costs below average and holds a 5-star rating, with a Consumer Sentiment Index of 6.8 out of 10. Westfield is known for low average rates and strong add-on coverage, earning a 4.8-star rating and a Consumer Sentiment Index of 5.7. Erie stands out for extended and guaranteed replacement cost options, reaching a 4.6-star rating and a Consumer Sentiment Index of 7.0.

Discounts and Specialized Benefits

Farmers leads in discount programs, offering 22 home insurance discounts and a broad selection of add-on coverage, reflected in its 4.2-star rating and a Consumer Sentiment Index of 6.4. USAA remains the top pick for military members and veterans, with deployment and mobilization insurance, a 4.4-star rating, and a Consumer Sentiment Index of 5.5.

The evaluation process reviewed over 39,000 rates, customer feedback, and the availability of discounts and add-on coverage across 14 insurers. Key factors included home insurance rates, complaint records, consumer sentiment, and whether guaranteed or extended replacement coverage was available.

Across the United States, the average homeowners insurance premium in 2023 reached $1,737 per year, or about $145 per month, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Premiums differ widely by state, with Louisiana at the top with an average of $3,027, followed by Texas at $2,864 and Florida at $2,779. Wisconsin had the lowest average premium at $923. These averages reflect a mix of property risks, construction costs, catastrophe exposure, deductibles, and coverage limits, not just carrier pricing. More details are available in the NAIC Homeowners Insurance Report.

In Florida, regulatory changes have affected premiums in 2026. On October 29, 2026, Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced approved rate reductions impacting more than 824,300 homeowners during October policy issuances and renewals, with reductions up to 12.1%. Additional filings pending for November, December, and January could benefit another 450,000 Floridians. Since January 2024, 48 companies filed for rate decreases and 53 companies requested no change or a zero-percent increase. Cypress policies saw a 12.1% average decrease, Castle Key Indemnity policies a 12% reduction, Universal Property & Casualty a 5% decrease for about 512,000 policyholders, and Olympus a 0.1% reduction for around 66,800 policies. These changes are statewide averages, and actual savings depend on location and policy details. For more information, see the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation announcement.

California faces ongoing challenges from wildfire risk. In 2025, California insurers paid about $1.70 in direct losses for every $1 of earned premium, compared to roughly $0.55 nationally. The state made up about 9.2% of U.S. homeowners' earned premium but nearly 28% of reported losses, with an estimated $28.2 billion in losses and a 169.6% loss ratio. The California Department of Insurance reported insurer payments of $22.4 billion across 42,121 wildfire claims by November 17, 2025. Growth of California's FAIR Plan, the state's residual-market insurance program, slowed between July and September 2026, adding about 2,200 policies-the sharpest quarterly growth decline since 2022. The Department also introduced public-facing rate-review transparency tools to improve market operations. Additional details can be found in the Insurance Business analysis.

Nationally, the property-insurance market continues to feel pressure from catastrophe losses. In 2025, there were 190 natural-catastrophe events worldwide, resulting in $107 billion in insured losses and $220 billion in total economic losses, according to the Swiss Re Institute. In the U.S., tornadoes, hail, and straight-line winds caused about $51 billion in insured losses, marking the third year in a row above $50 billion for these perils. These trends drive up claims costs and show why state-level risks and regulatory actions matter when comparing insurers.

How to Choose the Right Policy

Homeowners should assess their coverage needs, look at supplemental insurance for gaps, compare quotes from different providers, and use available discounts. Standard homeowners insurance covers property damage and liability, but flood insurance is usually sold separately. Claims are paid based on adjuster estimates after deductibles are applied.

For those tracking broader trends in insurance renewals, Utah recently surpassed California and Florida in nonrenewals, as detailed in this recent report.

Further details on coverage options and insurer comparisons can be found in Forbes Advisor's Homeowners Insurance section.